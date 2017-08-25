2degrees goes big on data - again

Friday, 25 August, 2017 - 11:39

2degrees is again ramping up competition in the mobile market with the launch of a ground breaking 10GB for $55 mobile phone plan.

According to the Commerce Commission’s latest Telecommunications Monitoring Report, the average growth rate of mobile data use from 2009/10 to 2015/16 has been 79%.

Chief Marketing Officer Roy Ong says everyone’s good at talking about how customers are increasingly data hungry, but not so good at translating that need into real value options for customers.

"So instead of talking about data use we are enabling it with our new pay monthly plans which offer market leading value."

"This is on the back of New Zealand’s first Unlimited Mobile phone data plan that we introduced earlier in the year, and other innovative options such as the time based data purchase app Data Clock," says Ong.

On top of the new 10GB for $55 plan 2degrees has created a 15GB for $70 plan, so again more data for less, and simplified the rest of its plan line-up.

Ong is realistic that the rest of the market will likely follow 2degrees and have a similar offering available within a short period.

"We’re just pleased to be able to continue to challenge the status quo and offer new value for Kiwis."

All of 2degrees pay monthly plans are open term, include carry over data - something else 2degrees introduced to the market - and have NZ and Australian calling to standard landlines/mobiles built in to their minute allocations.