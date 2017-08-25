Bayleys opens 12th office in the North

Friday, 25 August, 2017 - 12:01

While many realtors feel the bite of credit tightening and flattening sales volumes, Bayleys in the North this month opens the doors to its 12th Northland office in Wellsford.

Occupying prime position in the Wellsford Village, the branch located at 131 Rodney Street forms part of State Highway One - New Zealand’s most significant roading network and a convenient pit-stop for North-bound travelers.

"The median sale price in the area has increased 102 percent in just five years," says director Bayleys in the North Mark Macky.

"Wellsford is a huge growth area, sitting inside Auckland’s northern regional boundary and the recently announced Ara Tuhono Puhoi to Wellsford motorway extension which will make the town even more easily accessible."

The office will house three salespeople Denise Pearson, Sarah Wells and Andrew Scott along with administrator Jaz Anderson, and will be overseen by Rodney North sales manager Debbie Jones.

"The team is small, yet specialised with more than 15 years local sales experience between them and an established local presence," Macky says.

"Wellsford has been primarily a rural service town, however the Auckland Unitary Plan (operative-in-part) has opened up new opportunities for land viability and urban growth.

"This coupled with increased tourism to the North, improved accessibility and the growing trend toward purchasing regional property has established the area as a worthwhile prospect for lifestyle property owners, first-home buyers and retirees.

The office officially opened onsite on August 16 with the public invited to meet the team and check out the new digs.

"We’re thrilled to bring Bayleys to Wellsford, as New Zealand’s largest full-service agency our reach both internationally and domestically is unsurpassed and we look forward to passing these benefits on to the community through sale results," Macky says.

The opening is Bayleys’ eighth in 12-months as part of expansion which includes offices at Ostend on Waiheke Island, One Tree Hill and Ellerslie in central-Auckland, three offices in Canterbury and a site in the Southland town of Gore.