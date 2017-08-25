NZ supporting trans-Tasman ICT development

Friday, 25 August, 2017 - 13:17

New Zealand will provide AUD $350,000 in funding for a collaboration between New Zealand’s Nyriad Ltd and the International Centre for Radio Astronomy Research in Western Australia (ICRAR), Science and Innovation Minister Paul Goldsmith has announced today.

The funding is in response to a request from the Australian government to support a project that will develop and test an operating system for managing enormous amounts of science data in real time.

"Australia is a major science and innovation partner for New Zealand, and this new collaboration is another step sign that our relationship continues to grow and thrive following the signing of the Cooperation Agreement earlier this year," Mr Goldsmith says.

The technology has the potential to be applied to the Square Kilometre Array (SKA) radio telescope, the world’s largest scientific venture.

"There is no supercomputer system yet in existence that can handle the data that the SKA will generate. This project is looking to solve the high performance computing challenges of the future, and places Nyriad at the forefront of this potentially game-changing technology," Mr Goldsmith says.

Nyriad is a Cambridge-based company specialising in advanced data storage solutions for big data and high performance computing.

It has developed pioneering technology for performing data processing and storage together on Graphics Processing Units (GPUs). ICRAR is a joint venture between the University of Western Australia and Curtin University, with funding from the Western Australian state government.

The project will use the hardware and data from the Murchison Widefield Array (MWA) radio telescope in Western Australia to test Nyriad’s technology. The MWA is a precursor telescope to the SKA.

The funding will come from the Catalyst Fund managed by the Ministry of Business Innovation and Employment. The Catalyst Fund supports international collaborations which have strategic benefit to New Zealand.