Raukawa decline water application

Friday, 25 August, 2017 - 13:31

Raukawa will not give written approval for a Resource Consent Application from NZ Pure Blue Springs Limited to take water from Te Puna, (the Blue Springs).

The Raukawa decision followed consultation with marae, uri and kaumātua, and came after the August 16 decision by the Waikato Regional Council to put the application from NZ Pure Blue Springs Limited on hold.

The council advised the applicant that for it to consider having a non-notified process it required written approval from Raukawa and the affiliated parties it represented.

Raukawa Settlement Trust (RST) chair Vanessa Eparaima said that after careful and lengthy consideration the people of Raukawa had reached a decision.

"Our marae, uri and kaumātua sent a very clear message that the application and its proposed activity is not wanted in the area. We have received formal letters from marae seeking that we oppose the application. Accordingly, the RST board passed a resolution unanimously to not give affected party approval and to oppose the application.

"Raukawa believe that any potential benefits from this application do not outweigh the significant impacts it will have on Te Puna. The conversation around water is a very important one for Raukawa. Water is a taonga that we have a duty to protect for this and future generations."

Mrs Eparaima said while Raukawa supported and encouraged endeavours which brought value to the region and its communities and which had potential to bring much needed jobs and economic development, it could not support activities which had potential to impact on the environment and natural taonga.

"We have concerns with the potential impact on water quality, with the levels of water being taken, and concern that as a nation we are not managing water sustainably and acknowledging its importance for all New Zealanders."

She said it was disappointing that Raukawa had been criticised by some for fulfilling its responsibilities as kaitiaki.

"The process of consultation and meeting with kaumātua, uri and marae was a time and resource intensive process, which was necessary to ensure a decision involving an important natural taonga was given due consideration and deliberation - a cost that the iwi paid.

"We have endured some criticism and unwarranted accusations simply for fulfilling our role as kaitiaki, an inter-generational responsibility that we take incredibly seriously.

"For generations, we were excluded from having a say on lands, taonga and resources that we once had complete domain over. We are grateful that the mindset and ideology that sought to exclude iwi has diminished and that we are acknowledged as kaitiaki across our tribal rohe."

The Regional Council said in its earlier decision that the application has formally been put on hold. Should the approvals not be forthcoming, the council will then decide the next steps. This includes whether the application will be notified to affected persons (allowing them to make submissions) or publicly notified (allowing the general public to make submissions).