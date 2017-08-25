Clearview Estate wins supreme at HB Tourism Awards

Friday, 25 August, 2017 - 14:11

For almost 30 years, Clearview Estate has been a favourite destination for Hawke’s Bay visitors and locals alike, drawn to the iconic restaurant and cellar door on the Te Awanga coast for al fresco lunches and entertaining, informative tastings of award-winning wines.

Proving that this attraction is well founded, Clearview Estate has won the inaugural Essence of Hawke’s Bay award and the overall Supreme Award at the Hawke’s Bay Tourism Awards that highlight exceptional visitor experience, announced last night in Napier.

"We couldn’t be more delighted," says Helma van den Berg, co-founder and co-owner, who along with Tim Turvey, established the business from 1988, planting vines and building the brand.

"I think we have enduring passion even after 30 years, and the same two people who had the idea, are still running it every day."

In 1991, the pair built the rustic Red Shed restaurant and cellar door, pioneering coastal vineyard dining in the Mediterranean style, which quickly proved to be a big hit and has remained popular over the decades since.

"We strive to reflect the best of Hawke’s Bay in all that we do," says Ms van den Berg. "We are passionate about our wines, paired with fresh and creative dishes that make innovative use of Hawke’s Bay’s extraordinary seasonal produce.

"We’ve established a relaxed informal dining environment in an idyllic seaside setting, and across our whole business we have a commitment to sustainability and best practice. But it’s really our people who make our vision an ongoing reality, every day. This award is a truly wonderful recognition for all of us!"

Tim Turvey says "he’s chuffed" for the current and past Clearview team. "This award is for everyone who has helped create the Clearview experience - whether it’s in helping to pick grapes, hand craft our wines, create culinary delights, or share our wines with customers, they are the essence of Clearview, and can take huge pride in helping Clearview become the first-ever Essence of Hawke’s Bay winner. And to win the supreme award, it’s just tremendous."

Now in its sixth year, the Hawke’s Bay Tourism Awards was judged by Liz Read, Director of Reputation Matters; Oscar Nation, GM from Destination Rotorua; Wayne Walford, CEO of the Hawke’s Bay Chamber of Commerce; and Fenton Wilson, Hawke’s Bay Regional Councilor and member of the Hawke’s Bay Tourism Board.