Health insurance numbers up more than 20,000 in June year

Friday, 25 August, 2017 - 14:40

Health insurance numbers have risen for the ninth quarter in a row, with an extra 20,500 New Zealanders taking out cover in the year to June, according to statistics released today by the Health Funds Association (HFANZ).

HFANZ chief executive Roger Styles said it had been another positive year for health insurance, one of the strongest since 2001, with lives covered in the year to June 30 up 1.5 percent to 1.368 million.

"This has been mainly on the back of strong employment growth and growing interest from employers in providing health insurance options for their staff as part of their commitment to health and safety," he said.

As well as growth in the 25-39 year working age group, Mr Styles said New Zealand’s ageing population had seen the ranks of the over-65s with health insurance swell by around 14,000 over the year, up 9.5 percent.

"A growing number of those aged over 65 are retaining health insurance for peace of mind and prompt access to treatment if and when they need it. With more of the population reaching this age group, we now have around 159,000 New Zealanders over the age of 65 covered."

HFANZ said claims paid in the June 2017 quarter totalled $297 million, up 2.4 percent on the June 2016 quarter. For the year to June 30, 2017, claims paid totalled $1.152 billion, up $76 million or 7.1 percent on the June 2016 year.