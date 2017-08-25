Apprenticeship graduates and prize winners presented with awards by ATT

Friday, 25 August, 2017 - 15:21

More than 40 trade apprentices from the Auckland region celebrated their graduation, and prize winning, from ATT’s (Apprenticeship Training Trust) training scheme at a ceremony in South Auckland on Thursday evening, 24 August. Twenty graduating apprentices trained in the plumbing, gasfitting, drainlaying and roofing trades. As well, an additional 21 apprentices received prizes for excellence and progress as they work their way through their apprenticeships. A second graduation and prize winners’ ceremony will be held in Christchurch on Tuesday, 26 September for South Island apprentices.

ATT’s CEO, Gray Paterson says, "We are delighted to see these 20 talented and hard-working young people complete their apprenticeships. They have all worked hard to pursue their goals to succeed with a highly valuable qualification. They are excellent employees working hard in the building sector. "We also salute the 21 apprentices who have won prizes for excellence. Mid-way through their apprenticeships, these young people are strongly committed and work to the high standards we set in our programme.

"This week is ‘Get a Trade Week’ which was established three years ago to raise awareness of learning and on-the-job career opportunities in New Zealand’s trades and services. ATT is very pleased to support this initiative that promotes the outstanding career opportunities available for apprentices."

Mr Paterson says 2017 has been another standout year for ATT. "ATT’s target for this year is to have 400 apprentices in total, and we will definitely exceed that goal. We are already the largest employer of apprentices in the plumbing, gasfitting and drainlaying trades with 330 apprentices working for us. "In 2016 ATT launched an electrical apprentice division and this is growing rapidly. By the end of this year ATT will be New Zealand’s second largest apprentice employer in this trade with 75 apprentices on board."

ATT Apprenticeship Scholarships

This year ATT established the ATT Apprenticeship Scholarships which offer support for prospective apprentices who may struggle to pay the apprenticeship start-up fee. Mr Paterson says, "We are proud to be able to offer these scholarships to prospective apprentices who need a hand up."

ATT has always had successful applicants who fit the criteria as prospective apprentices, pass the required numeracy and literacy tests and who are keen to get a trade. But, says Mr Paterson, for some the stumbling block has been an inability to pay the upfront fee as their families are struggling financially. By offering the ATT Apprenticeship Scholarships, it means these young people can fulfil their dream of becoming a tradesperson. ATT has committed $150,000 over the next three years to support this initiative.

Future outlook for trades

Mr Paterson says the outlook for trades in New Zealand is very positive. "With the continued strong growth in the construction sector, ATT is well-positioned to work alongside industry groups firstly to attract young men and women to trades, and secondly to train and mentor the apprentices well so they make good employees. Ultimately, these apprentices will establish their own businesses and host their own apprentices. "Looking ahead, we would like to see more women taking up apprenticeships. We are also pleased to see more MÄori, Pasifika and Asian young people training as apprentices," adds Mr Paterson.

ATT is a registered charitable trust that recruits, employs and places apprentices into ‘host’ businesses in the plumbing, gasfitting drainlaying, roofing and electrical trades. ATT calls this the ‘managed-apprentice model.’ Established in 1991, ATT currently has 385 apprentices working throughout New Zealand. ATT operates from four locations - Auckland, Hamilton, Wellington and Christchurch; its head office is in Highbrook in South Auckland.