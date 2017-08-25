Russell McVeagh recognised for diversity and inclusion

Friday, 25 August, 2017 - 16:13

Russell McVeagh has received a special Highly Commended accolade at last night's 20th Diversity Awards NZ Gala Dinner in the Tomorrow's Workforce category.

The Award highlights the firm's success in recognising the vital importance of attracting and retaining the best talent at all levels throughout the firm, and the focus on its future workforce.

"Employees today want to work in an organisation that values diversity and inclusion, enables flexible and varied work, has an emphasis on collaborative networks, and is dedicated to staff health and well-being," says Russell McVeagh CEO Gary McDiarmid.

To meet those needs, Russell McVeagh has launched a wide range of initiatives to better align with the wants and needs of both today's and tomorrow's workforce, and to create an exceptional workplace environment.

Russell McVeagh HR Director Lesley Elvidge says, "We want to recruit the best people and attract them to stay with our firm. It takes dedication at all levels to openly share ideas and keep making incremental improvements for our firm to remain 'the' place to work."

A long-running scholarship programme open to all New Zealand schools and a campaign to educate people about the firm before they join have been run to recruit top talent, while benefits on joining the firm include, cutting-edge technology ensuring a flexible working environment, and a comprehensive wellbeing programme that supports staff in taking care of their mental and physical health. Sessions on mental health with comedian Mike King, held internally and at New Zealand Law Schools across the country to facilitate open discussions about mental wellbeing, has been another valuable initiative.

Over the past 12 months, the firm has launched a new parental leave policy, its first Corporate Social Responsibility Report which further showcased the considerable amount of pro bono and charity work the firm undertakes for community and non-profit groups, had its first Tuputoa intern, and continued its partnership with Global Women Champions for Change. Russell McVeagh can also evidence that there is no gender pay gap across the firm.

Russell McVeagh would like to congratulate all of the other winners and nominees, and thank Diversity Works NZ for their work celebrating organisations innovating in the field of diversity and championing diversity and inclusion in the workplace.