New owners for NZ's largest automotive event, CRC Speedshow

Friday, 25 August, 2017 - 16:14

CRC Speedshow, the country's premier motorsport and motoring industry show, has changed hands this week with Terry Nicholas and Bruce Anderson heading a team who have taken over the reins after the previous owners, Ross and Brenda Prevette, completed their fifth and most successful show last month.

Nicholas and Anderson are both successful business men. Anderson has headed a number of large companies and Nicholas has a huge background in media, marketing and TV/video production. He has worked with the CRC Speedshow team for several years already. Both are self-confessed petrolheads with a large collection of cars between them.

The 2018 Show - the 12th in the event's history - will be business as usual. The new owners are not planning any radical changes for 2018 but rather looking to build on the success of 2017 show and maintain as much continuity as possible for their first year running the event. As such the team behind the event, including Ross and Brenda Prevette, will remain involved in the organisation and delivery of the next CRC Speedshow.

"It's business as usual for the show and exhibitors can look forward to another great edition of New Zealand's biggest automotive event next year," explained Terry Nicholas.

The event, however, will not be standing still and the new owners are looking at a number of initiatives to enhance both the show and its presence in the automotive market place over the entire year, with ideas such as a dedicated internet-delivered TV channel being discussed or planned.

"CRC Speedshow attracts thousands of paying visitors every year and we are keen to build on that and further develop the show to be even more appealing to a country of car lovers," added Bruce Anderson.

The CRC Speedshow takes place every year at the ASB Showgrounds and showcases all that is new in the automotive industry in New Zealand, as well as paying homage to the country’s circuit racing, off road, radio controlled and hot rod scenes along with a spectacular two day live outdoor event running simultaneously with the exhibition.