Eden Park team secures international communications award

Friday, 25 August, 2017 - 17:15

Eden Park’s marketing and communication skills, along with its innovative partnerships, retail and merchandise activities have been recognised in an Australasian marketing awards program.

New Zealand’s largest venue received the Business Award at the 2017 Leisure Industry Communication and Marketing Awards ceremony at Sydney’s ANZ Stadium last evening (Thursday 24th August), presented by industry business magazine Australasian Leisure Management.

The Award was presented to Eden Park Trust, General Manager - Commercial, Nick Sautner.

The award recognised how Eden Park communicates and markets its achievements in welcoming more than half a million sports and entertainment fans each year to its state-of-the-art facilities and services.

Introducing the award, Nigel Benton, Publisher of leisure industry business magazine Australasian Leisure Management, explained "the award also takes into account how the venue is innovating in the changing sports and entertainment landscape, repositioning its brand to encourage and engage patrons by creating compelling live experiences in collaboration with its icon partners.

"Eden Park hosts over 1,000 corporate functions per annum and has introduced other events including New Zealand’s biggest stair climb challenge and the upcoming ASB G9 golf event."

Commenting on the venue’s achievements, Guy Ngata, Chief Executive of The Eden Park Trust stated "over the past 12 months, The Eden Park team has set a new benchmark for venue partnerships in New Zealand. The collaboration between our family of partners and the Trust has enabled significant reinvestment into the assets of the Park for the benefit our legacy hirers and patrons alike.

"Establishing a robust and mutually beneficial relationship with our partners enabling them to showcase and leverage their brands has been paramount and is something of which we are very proud."

The Leisure Industry Communication and Marketing Awards acknowledge how the leisure industry - covering aquatics, attractions, entertainment, events, fitness, parks, recreation, sport, tourism and venues - communicates how it entertains, enriches and improves quality of life as well as how it engages with consumers to generate business success and deals with scrutiny.

Benton added "these awards recognise excellence among individuals, organisations, businesses and government.

"When done well, marketing and communications build a brands reputation and add to the bottom line of any business. At the same time, communications and marketing are also about dealing with crisis and standing up to scrutiny, something that several of our winners have had to face in the past year.

"The awards acknowledge a cross section of activities from international businesses to start-ups, industry icons and national organisations to small operators, showing that effective communications and marketing is not just for big operators, and is more about a commitment to sharing what an organisation excels at."

Winners of the awards covered a wide geographical area, from the South Island to Western Australia, and from Melbourne to the Sunshine Coast.

Queenstown’s Southern PR was named best public relations agency in Australia and New Zealand, receiving the Public Relations Agency Award.

Other award winners included Netball Australia and the Royal Botanic Garden Sydney.