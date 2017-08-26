Century 21 launches cadet programme

Saturday, 26 August, 2017 - 14:37

Century 21 New Zealand is launching its own cadet programme in September, reflecting the company’s growth and need to recruit new real estate agents who are industry-ready.

"We’re after self-starters and people with ambition and a great attitude. It’s a very good time to enter what is an exciting and an often-addictive industry," says Geoff Barnett, National Manager of Century 21 New Zealand

Mr Barnett says Century 21’s part-time cadet programme will take about four months to complete. It will operate out of the company’s headquarters in Parnell, Auckland.

An industry tutor will guide participants through the 11 NCEA papers and 57 credits required to achieve a National Certificate in Real Estate (Salesperson). Only when qualified can a licence to practice be applied for.

Century 21 will also undertake its own company training and issue a uniform. Those who complete the cadetship will then walk into a job at an affiliated Century 21 office.

"There’s many education providers offering real estate courses, but few offer a contract at the end of it, Century 21 will. What’s more when our new agents join us, we’ll support them into their careers with our world-famous induction programme and processes."

Century 21’s cadetship will have three intakes each year. Mr Barnett says for those people interested outside of Auckland, classes and time with the tutor can be Skyped, and face-to-face assignments will be available locally.

"As time goes on we might even set up a cadet school in another part of the North Island. However, the priority right now is launch our first one in Auckland on 4 September and provide the best real estate cadetship in the country."

Mr Barnett says Century 21 New Zealand’s decision to launch its own cadet programme is another example of the innovation, support, and systems it offers its agents and the wider public. It also reflects the company’s growth, boosted by its unbeatable international reach.

"Late last year we opened four new offices and launched our new mortgage broking service. This year we have even more franchises, more staff, and our listings continue to be up. Century 21’s business and brand is only getting stronger in New Zealand. It’s a great time to join us," says Mr Barnett.