Rental Warrant of Fitness for Wellington app launches

Monday, 28 August, 2017 - 09:23

Wellington’s voluntary Rental Warrant of Fitness (WoF) scheme is now live, and bookings for assessments can be made via the Council’s website.

"We announced we were introducing the Rental Warrant of Fitness a few weeks ago, and the feedback we’ve received since then has been hugely positive," says Mayor Justin Lester

"Improving the quality of our homes is essential and setting a basic standard for rentals is a great first step. Now we’re giving landlords the opportunity to get the Rental Warrant of Fitness assessment done by trained professionals to ensure their properties meet this standard," he adds.

The University of Otago, Wellington, has done the research behind the voluntary Rental WoF and come up with the 29 criteria within the assessment.

Philippa Howden-Chapman, Professor of Public Health at the University, says "this is a chance for landlords to stand out in the market. Families, particularly children, spend about 90% of their time in their home, and we know that this is the most important environment to keep them healthy.

"The improvements that are good for the house are good for the person living inside it," adds Philippa.

Go to the Wellington City Council’s website page to book a Rental Warrant of Fitness: wellington.govt.nz/rentalwof