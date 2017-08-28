Colliers International wins four 2017 REINZ Awards

Monday, 28 August, 2017 - 12:36

Colliers International’s commercial and industrial market dominance has been recognised with a strong haul of four awards at the 2017 Real Estate Institute of New Zealand (REINZ) Awards.

The agency won Large, Medium and Small Commercial and Industrial Office of the Year, as well as Commercial and Industrial Rising Star of the Year, which was awarded to Broker Simon Felton.

Colliers International’s Auckland office received the accolade for Large Commercial and Industrial Office of the Year.

Charles Cooper, Auckland Managing Director for Colliers International, says the agency operates in a difficult and competitive market.

"We are humbled to receive these awards for excellence. It’s a testament to our hard work, our innovation and our trusted long-term relationships with our clients."

Medium Commercial and Industrial Office of the Year was awarded to Colliers International’s Highbrook office in East Tamaki, South Auckland.

Led by Industrial National Director Greg Goldfinch, the team of 14 brokers and four support staff achieved its lowest ever industrial yield for a sale above $5 million, at a yield of 4.86 per cent, in May.

Goldfinch says winning this award for three consecutive years is a testament to the work ethic and collaboration of the Highbrook team.

"Our loyal client base evidences the strong, continuing relationships our team has in the market and is the backbone to our team’s success," he says.

The team has also recently won Industrial Team of the Year for the eighth year running at the 2017 RICS New Zealand Awards, recognising the team’s strong performance in 2016.

Small Commercial and Industrial Office of the Year was awarded to Colliers International’s North Shore office. Located in Takapuna and led by General Manager Jimmy O’Brien, the office is consistently recognised as one of the agency’s top offices in New Zealand, and is a market leader on the North Shore in the sales and leasing of commercial and industrial property.

O’Brien says recent sales and leasing activity has produced strong results for clients.

"The North Shore commercial property market is moving ahead with confidence and our team maintains a focus on results, taking a collective approach to working with clients and their specific requirements," he says.

"We’re thrilled to be recognised for our results-driven culture and I believe it’s our broad team experience on varied projects, from greenfield development to the leasing and sales of commercial and industrial property, that sets us apart."

The North Shore team also leads the charge in auctions nationally and has been Colliers International’s top performing auction branch for the past five years running.

Felton, awarded Commercial and Industrial Rising Star of the Year, is a graduate from the University of Auckland’s Bachelor of Property degree.

He specialises in structured and complex transactions with a focus on the CBD.

In 2016, Felton was the lead agent for the sale of a substantial office tower, running an extensive off-market divestment process for 131 Queen Street. He achieved a sale price of $52.3 million, one of the single largest CBD transactions last year.

In his first year in real estate alone, Felton completed seven transactions totalling $56.9 million. REINZ is a membership organisation representing more than 14,000 real estate professionals nationwide.

The annual awards recognise excellence in in all facets of real estate including residential sales, rural, auctioneers, business brokers, commercial and industrial sales and leasing and residential property managers.

The awards were held at the Auckland Museum last Friday 25 August.