New luxury hotel in the Far North

Monday, 28 August, 2017 - 13:03

Welcome to the Copthorne Hokianga, but not as you know it.

Guests at Omapere’s favourite seaside resort can enjoy a lap of luxury this summer with the launch of The Heads, the hotel’s new wing of high-end suites, boasting world-class design, blissful privacy and the ultimate in rest and relaxation.

Opening in December, these 10 stylish secluded villas - tucked away by the Hokianga harbour in The Winterless North - promise luxury and comfort. Inspired by the raw, untouched beauty of nature around them, the spacious open-plan suites are light, bright and filled with natural timber finishings.

Husband and wife duo Shane and Pip Lloydd, owners of the Copthorne Hokianga, says the hotel saw an opportunity to offer its valued guests a premium stay with a personal feel. "We’ve answered traveller demands for something unique, private and something authentically Hokianga," says Shane. "Simplicity is the new luxury - there’s nothing quite like the experience on offer just three hours north or south of Auckland."

Indeed, behind grand gated walls for added privacy, an extravagant escape awaits. Perfect for a romantic couple’s getaway, small groups or the traveller searching for serenity, guests can indulge in their luxurious plunge bath and double monsoon shower, soak in the outdoor hot tub and while away the evening by a roaring fire.

Nothing happens by mistake at The Heads. From the architecture to the art, every detail of your surroundings is carefully chosen to connect you with the land and its people.

More than just four walls, the building is shaped to resemble a wharenui, a Maori communal house, a place of manaakitanga, of warmth, generosity, respect and kindness. With nature at its core, the villas’ luxurious bathrooms are inspired by Hokianga’s awa, river, and mighty Moana, the sea, with gorgeous artwork of whenua, or landscape - captured by a local photographer - lining the walls.

Everything you need to relax and unwind is at your fingertips at The Heads, including an exclusive menu for guests to dine in the privacy of their own villas. Or choose from the hotel’s à la carte menu, brimming with the region’s finest freshly-caught seafood paired with award-winning Northland wines.

The experience doesn’t stop there, however. Hospitality meets history in Hokianga, the returning place of Kupe, the legendary Polynesian explorer who discovered New Zealand more than 1000 years ago.

At The Heads, the region’s untouched lures are - quite literally - at your doorstep. Leave your footprints where our ancestors once roamed and soak up the sun on the golden sands of Omapere beach, a stone’s throw from your villa. Or explore the Waipoua Forest, brimming with scenic walks and home to the mighty TÄne Mahuta, believed to be more than 2500 years old - the largest Kauri known to stand today.

The Heads Omapere is taking reservations from 1 September, 2017, and will be open to guests from 1 December, 2017. Rooms are $495 per night, minimum two-night stay.