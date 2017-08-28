Wattie's staff volunteer help to feed the hungry

|
On Saturday 2nd September staff from Kraft Heinz (Wattie’s) Hastings will volunteer their time in partnership with Rise Against Hunger and The Salvation Army to help fight hunger in New Zealand. 180 volunteers from both Wattie’s and the Salvation Army, will work in ten teams, and will be trying to beat the record last year packing 130,000 dehydrated meals in just 2 hours 15 minutes!
The dehydrated meals which include rice grain, soya flakes, dehydrated vegetables and micro nutrients will be distributed to Kiwis in need through The Salvation Army’s nine centres and the network of 60 foodbanks around the country. The meals will also be stored to ensure preparedness for any future emergency events here and in the Pacific.
Heinz Wattie’s has been working with the Salvation Army for over 25 years helping to ensure kiwis don’t go hungry in times of need.
