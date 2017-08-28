Financial Services Federation to host inaugural conference

Monday, 28 August, 2017 - 16:51

Members of New Zealand’s finance and leasing sector will come together in November 2017 when the Financial Services Federation (FSF) holds its first-ever industry conference.

FSF, the voice of New Zealand’s responsible, non-bank lenders, has officially launched the programme of its debut conference - Financial Services Future-Proofing - the first-ever conference hosted by the Federation since its inception more than five decades ago.

The competitively-priced, one-day programme features a line-up of local and international speakers who will provide insight into how changes to regulation, technology, culture and legislation are impacting the industry’s future, and that of business in New Zealand more widely.

FSF Executive Director Lyn McMorran says the conference is something the Federation has been considering for some time.

"There is certainly demand for a conference dedicated to the consumer credit space, and we also believe the theme of looking towards the future is quite timely. After the Global Financial Crisis there was a time of reflection and much-needed regulatory overhaul. Now, the industry is in a good position where it should be looking at innovation and how to secure its future.

"We are looking forward to hosting this conference as a chance for discussion, networking, and a way to help delegates positively prepare for the future of the responsible finance industry."

The conference will be MC’d by former TVNZ broadcaster Rawdon Christie, and the programme includes the likes of veteran political broadcaster Barry Soper delivering a post-Election digestive.

The line-up also features a panel discussion between dispute resolution services, a section for the Commerce Commission to voice its focus areas and concerns, and Fintech NZ’s Mitchell Pham will reveal advancements in finance technology.