New brand campaign for Bank of New Zealand

Monday, 28 August, 2017 - 17:30

The Bank of New Zealand has today launched a new brand platform that is an evolution as to how the bank engages with its customers.

The new creative is built around New Zealanders going about their everyday lives and demonstrates just some of the ways that BNZ products and services fit in around them.

"We want to be part of a high achieving New Zealand and this refreshed brand platform, we think, reflects that ambition in a way we’re very proud of," says Paul Carter, Director of Retail and Marketing.

"For some time now we’ve been known for helping New Zealanders be good with money and that’s not going to change - we very much see this as our calling. This latest creative is an optimistic evolution of that and brings to life some of the ways we help whether that’s helping to adjust your home loan payments to suit your new circumstances or helping you to visualise a money goal in a way that’s going to motivate you more to reach it. We know that the way our customers live and do business should be the starting position for how we design and build better banking propositions and services - they’re taking banking into the future right alongside us," he said.

Carter said it wasn’t a case of ‘they demand we build’ but more a progression of how Bank of New Zealand adapts and engages.

"This approach has worked well for us already, with things like our internet banking functionality (that 25,000 New Zealanders helped us design), and for us this is about making it the new norm - working together to create the best proposition for our customers as well as removing the obstacles that hinder our customers’ progress."

BNZ has worked with Designworks and Colenso to create this new look and creative direction for the brand:

Steve Cochran, Colenso BBDO Executive Creative Director, says, "Many brands talk about being customer-first behind closed doors in strategy meetings. It’s great to be able to take that positioning and wear it proudly and loudly, knowing it’s already in action throughout BNZ."

"The launch of this new platform has given us and Designworks, the chance to re-invigorate the brand with a fresh and more contemporary feel. We wanted to capture the diversity that New Zealand has today, and a spirit of progress and optimism for tomorrow."