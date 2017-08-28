Christchurch lawyers reject ICNZ's criticism of arbitration service

Monday, 28 August, 2017 - 18:37

Two Christchurch lawyers are calling the Insurance Council of New Zealand's criticism of the establishment of an earthquake claim arbitration service, "rubbish".

Respected and experienced lawyers Andrew Hooker (Shine Lawyers) and Dr Duncan Webb say for the ICNZ to suggest there are already enough systems in place (including the legal system) to resolve insurance claims, is totally disingenuous.

"The fact is that the current system has failed, and failed woefully," says Dr Webb. "The burden of an ordinary homeowner bringing a case to court is unsustainable and unfair - and the delays inordinate. There are thousands of homeowners who are still stuck with their insurers or EQC more than six years after their devastating loss. That is not a system that is working. Change is needed."

In his criticism of ICNZ, Webb is joined by Shine Lawyer's Andrew Hooker who is also angry and disappointed by the ICNZ's media release today.

"I am of no particular colour politically and this isn't about a political party's policy. It is laughable for ICNZ to say "Insurers have been at pains to settle claims in Canterbury as quickly as possible." More than 6 years on we have clients who are still jumping through hoops for insurers on basic issues that a twelve year old could see are unnecessarily delaying resolution. This has to stop."

Webb and Hooker say it is interesting that the ICNZ described the policy as "plans to set up an Arbitration Tribunal against insurers in Christchurch."

They say there appears to be nothing that suggests it would be against insurers, more that it would be to help claimants.

"The defensive language used by ICNZ in its release clearly shows the proposed policy has hit a nerve and maybe we should be asking why they are being so defensive and negative towards something that looks to be a way to help resolve these nightmarish situations for so many people," says Dr Webb.