RBNZ appoints Assistant Governor, Head of Operations

Tuesday, 29 August, 2017 - 13:08

The Reserve Bank has appointed Sean Mills as Assistant Governor and Head of Operations. Mr Mills will take up his appointment on 29 November 2017. He is currently Chief Information Officer at the Department of Corrections.

As Assistant Governor and Head of Operations, Mr Mills will replace Deputy Governor Geoff Bascand, who will take up the Head of Financial Stability role on 27 September, when Grant Spencer becomes Acting Governor for six months.

"Mr Mills is an experienced senior leader and business governance chair, has worked on a number of cross-government strategic initiatives, and has over 15 years’ prior experience in the finance sector," Governor Graeme Wheeler said.

Mr Mills has previously been Head of IT Service Delivery at the Ministry of Social Development, where he contributed extensively to the operating performance of MSD’s technical services. From 1996 - 2006, he held several IT senior management roles at the ANZ Bank.

Departments that will report to Mr Mills are Communications, Currency Property and Security, Financial Services, Human Resources, Knowledge Services, and Risk Assessment and Assurance.