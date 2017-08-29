Vector to boost its smart energy solutions

Tuesday, 29 August, 2017 - 14:25

Vector will be expanding its energy storage options for residential, industrial, and commercial customers, starting with LG Chem’s battery storage products.

In response to growing demand across Australasia, Group General Manager Development Brian Ryan says the company is excited to collaborate with LG Chem for a wider range of renewable energy solutions.

"Bringing LG Chem products on board is another step in our plan to give our customers more choice and control over their energy use. Having backup power when needed, and being able to use renewable energy like solar when the sun isn’t shining, is giving people flexibility in how they power their lives," says Mr Ryan.

"When we first introduced battery storage to New Zealand, the technology was revolutionary. In recent years, the cost of storage has reduced to a point where demand is growing. People are seeking the energy independence that battery storage provides."

Customised energy systems

Vector Energy Solutions has a growing reputation for its end to end service across the design, implementation, and monitoring of large-scale renewable energy systems.

"We work closely with our customers to create an energy system tailored to location, sustainability goals, technical needs, as well as health and safety requirements. It’s imperative we continue sourcing world-leading technologies for world class solutions."

LG Chem is a manufacturer and supplier of utility scale Li-ion batteries with over 2.8GWh of project references to date. It offers a range of residential, commercial and industrial battery products. Vector will be integrating LG Chem batteries as part of its solution in its recently announced Alice Springs Battery Energy Storage System project with Territory Generation.

Details about the new products will be released later this year.