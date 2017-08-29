Program to improve rental conditions

Tuesday, 29 August, 2017 - 19:20

The New Zealand Property Investors' Federation (NZPIF) fully supports the Hawke's Bay District Health Board's Ready to Rent Program.

The DBH has worked with the Hawke's Bay Property Investors' Association, budget advice services and WINZ to develop the program, which aims to help tenants struggling to find suitable rental accommodation.

The Ready to Rent program provides tenants with two sessions where they learn about their rights and responsibilities, plus how they can better manage their home.

Tenants will learn their rights and responsibilities in regards to repairs and maintenance. This includes learning that they do not have to put up with maintenance work not being carried out by their landlord plus their responsibilities in keeping the home in a clean and tidy condition.

The program covers topics such as how to manage a warm dry home, household cleaning and heating tips, budgeting advice, how to prepare and apply for a rental property and where to get help when they need it.

A study of local landlords showed that 85% would use this scheme to find the best candidate for their property.

"First time renters do not have a reference", said Past President of the Hawke's Bay Property Investors' Association, Graham Duff. "This, in effect, is a reference for them. I expect this to become standard practice around the country".

New laws introduced last year and supported by the NZ Property Investors' Federation make it compulsory for rental properties to be insulated. The NZPIF encourages all rental property owners to insulate their rentals as soon as they can.

Combined with compulsory insulation, the Ready to Rent program is a cost effective solution that will see the living standards of renters improve considerably.

The NZPIF would like to see the Ready to Rent program introduced throughout the country as soon as possible.