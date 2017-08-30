Hobson Wealth announces a trio of new senior hires

Wednesday, 30 August, 2017 - 10:05

Leading private wealth advisory firm Hobson Wealth Partners has today announced a trio of senior appointments across the business.

Nigel Scott has joined as Board Director and Head of Advice and Distribution, David Tetro has been appointed to the role of Business Development Manager, and Edward Glennie has stepped into the role of Investment Strategist.

An affiliate of the Australian Institute of Company Directors, Nigel Scott brings over three decades of financial experience to his new roles, having worked across a number of relevant industry positions both here in New Zealand and overseas in the UK. Prior to joining Hobson Wealth, he worked for over 10 years at ANZ Bank, most recently in the role of General Manager of Wealth Distribution and Sales Support - where he was responsible for the strategic direction of ANZ Private, as well as driving the distribution of the bank’s investment and insurance products across its various channels.

Throughout the course of his thirty-year career, David Tetro has gained a wealth of experience in the stockbroking industry including over 25 years specialising in the Institutional Markets. David joins Hobson Wealth from Macquarie Group, where he held the role of Divisional Director of Institutional Equities Stockbroking for over 12 years.

Rounding out the trio, Edward Glennie has a strong and proven background in research and portfolio management - having previously held the role of Head of Asia Research at Lighthouse Investment Partners for nearly a decade.

Hobson Wealth Partners Managing Director, Warren Couillault, says "At Hobson Wealth, we’re committed to delivering world-class investment advice for our clients, and with the added benefit of Nigel, Dave and Ed’s collective expertise we will be able to continue to do so to an even higher level. We’re delighted to have them on board."