Job advertisements remain steady in July - MBIE

Wednesday, 30 August, 2017 - 10:49

The number of online job advertisements was steady in the month to July 2017, with a 9.2 per cent increase over the year according to the All Vacancies Index in the latest Ministry of Business, Innovation and Employment (MBIE) Jobs Online report.

The biggest increases in online job vacancy listings were in the construction and engineering (up 1.5 per cent) and education and training (up 1.2 per cent) industries, while there were falls in the hospitality and tourism (down 0.3 per cent) and sales, retail, marketing and advertising (down 0.2 per cent) industries.

MBIE’s Labour Market Trends Manager Nita Zodgekar says "While the overall job demand was steady in July, the data indicates rising demand in the construction and engineering industry and in the construction-related occupations of machinery drivers and labourers."

The largest increases were in the construction related occupations of machinery drivers (up 2.2 per cent) and labourers (up 1.8 per cent). The increases in construction are reflected through increases in online job vacancy listings in lower-skilled occupations, with increases in unskilled (up 1.0 per cent), semi-skilled (up 0.7 per cent) and low-skilled (up 0.5 per cent) occupations.