Recommended NZ | Guide to Money | Gimme: Competitions - Giveaways

Property Ventures Limited settles claim with PwC

HomeBusiness
Contributor:
Fuseworks Media Fuseworks Media
Wednesday, 30 August, 2017 - 10:46

In the matter of Property Ventures Limited (in liquidation), the liquidators would like to state that a confidential settlement agreement has been reached with the auditors, PwC.

Both parties are pleased to see this matter resolved and as the terms of the settlement are confidential, we are unable to make any further comment at this time.

The litigation between the liquidator and the directors of Property Ventures Limited remains ongoing.

All articles and comments on Voxy.co.nz have been submitted by our community of users. Please notify us through our contact form if you believe an item on this site breaches our community guidelines.

Latest Business News

RSS

Most Popular Today

RSS

Personal Finance guides from guide2.co.nz

The latest money guides from authoritative New Zealand sources: Investing, KiwiSaver & Saving, Managing Money, Home Loans, Credit Cards, Tax.

Links will take you to guide2.co.nz.

Connect with Voxy

Voxy on Google Plus     Join Voxy on Google+.

 

Credit Card Comparison TablesCompare Credit Cards - Interest rate and fees comparisons for New Zealand banks.