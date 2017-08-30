Property Ventures Limited settles claim with PwC

|
[ login or create an account ]
In the matter of Property Ventures Limited (in liquidation), the liquidators would like to state that a confidential settlement agreement has been reached with the auditors, PwC.
Both parties are pleased to see this matter resolved and as the terms of the settlement are confidential, we are unable to make any further comment at this time.
The litigation between the liquidator and the directors of Property Ventures Limited remains ongoing.
All articles and comments on Voxy.co.nz have been submitted by our community of users. Please notify us through our contact form if you believe an item on this site breaches our community guidelines.
The latest money guides from authoritative New Zealand sources: Investing, KiwiSaver & Saving, Managing Money, Home Loans, Credit Cards, Tax.
Links will take you to guide2.co.nz.
Join Voxy on Google+.
Compare Credit Cards - Interest rate and fees comparisons for New Zealand banks.