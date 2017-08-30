Property Ventures Limited settles claim with PwC

Wednesday, 30 August, 2017 - 10:46

In the matter of Property Ventures Limited (in liquidation), the liquidators would like to state that a confidential settlement agreement has been reached with the auditors, PwC.

Both parties are pleased to see this matter resolved and as the terms of the settlement are confidential, we are unable to make any further comment at this time.

The litigation between the liquidator and the directors of Property Ventures Limited remains ongoing.