Toyota's city hybrid 'Prius c' gets new styling and equipment

Wednesday, 30 August, 2017 - 10:47

Turning heads with new styling and more features is New Zealand’s most affordable hybrid vehicle, the Toyota Prius c.

"With an updated design and more equipment, the Prius c still provides the most affordable new car entry to fuel efficient hybrid motoring," said Spencer Morris, Toyota New Zealand’s General Manager of Product.

"It makes an ideal city runabout due to the hybrid powertrain’s economic engine management in rush hour and stop start traffic."

The Prius c sees new styling for a fun energetic new look - including the bonnet, front bumper, grille, and headlights. At the rear, the bumper and combination lamps have also been redesigned.

The SX model, gains privacy glass, a new 15-inch alloy wheel design, chrome plated ornamentation of the upper grille, power folding door mirrors and a new rear roof spoiler.

Aquamarine has been added to the palette of nine exterior colours, adding even more dynamic character to the hybrid hatchback’s new styling.

Wider 185/60 R15 tyres replace the 175/65 R15 rubber used on the outgoing model and reversing sensors have been added for improved safety.

The spirited 1.5 litre petrol engine with Hybrid Synergy Drive generates total system power of 73.6kW for a fun and engaging on-road experience that delivers all the power required for town driving, while still delivering impressive fuel economy and leading environmental standards.

Standardised tests for fuel consumption comparison purposes resulted in a combined usage of 3.9 litres/100 km with CO2 emissions of 90 g/km.

In the cabin, the centre console area has been enhanced with chrome plated silver ornamentation and revised air conditioning controls. The front and side air vents have also been revamped.

Subtle matte black and silver trims replace the blue highlighting on the doors and the instrument panel while the steering wheel gains silver and piano black ornamentation.

The Multi-information Display has been increased in size to 4.2 inches for improved visibility.

Both the GX and SX models come with seven air bags, reversing camera, Bluetooth hands-free phone and audio streaming capabilities, a six speaker audio system with 6.1-inch touch screen display, cruise control, tilt and telescopic adjustable steering wheel, front fog lights, and a 60:40 split folding rear seat.

Extra specification on the SX model includes satellite navigation with SUNA traffic channel and a leather trimmed steering wheel.

Prices:

Prius c 1.5 Hybrid GX Hatch $29,990

Prius c 1.5 Hybrid SX Hatch $32,490