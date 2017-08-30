Coca-Cola Amatil (NZ) manager scoops top award at NZ Diversity Awards

Wednesday, 30 August, 2017 - 12:15

Coca-Cola Amatil (NZ) is proud to announce that Fatu Patolo, Manufacturing Manager at Amatil, has won the Walk the Talk Award at the 20th Annual New Zealand Diversity Awards in Auckland recently.

The awards acknowledge and reward organisations who champion diversity and inclusion in the workplace and the programme that Mr Patolo initiated for his organisation was the perfect fit.

Aspire 2 Business, is a literacy programme that teaches reading, writing and budgeting and Mr Patolo felt this was the perfect fit for his ethnically diverse workforce but he is also the last one to take credit for the work.

"This award belongs to our team. I feel that our business empowers us to do what is right by our people and allows these development programmes, so it’s our business, our leaders and ultimately our people that graduated the programme that should receive the credit," said Mr Patolo.

"I treat our people like my family and want them to be the best they can be, sometimes all they need is some guidance and belief, then they can reach greater heights."

Coca-Cola Amatil Managing Director, Chris Litchfield, who is a board member of Diversity Works, was on hand to congratulate Mr Patolo and is incredibly proud of the work he has done.

"He really is one of our leaders who walks the talk and the programme that he has championed in our business, Aspire 2 Business, is a great example of the way Fatu helps his people to succeed, he really is an inspiration to us all," said Litchfield.

"Under Fatu’s guidance, health and safety have improved, his staff are communicating more effectively and lives have been turned around as he manages a group of highly engaged people. Fatu is an extraordinary person who has lead an extraordinary programme and lives our values every day."

Fatu Patolo beat out some strong competition for the Walk the Talk Award and after his acceptance speech the more than 600 strong crowd gave him a standing ovation to rapturous applause.

The New Zealand Diversity Awards are about celebrating workplaces that recognise the benefits of diversity and inclusion.