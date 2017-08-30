Woman admits to providing illegal immigration advice

Wednesday, 30 August, 2017 - 13:15

An Auckland woman of Tongan nationality has pleaded guilty to 14 charges laid by the Immigration Advisers Authority (IAA) for illegally providing New Zealand immigration advice.

Maria ‘Ilaisaane Valu-Pome’e appeared in the Waitakere District Court yesterday following a thorough investigation by the IAA into her history of providing New Zealand immigration advice in the Pacific community.

Registrar of the IAA Catherine Albiston says Mrs Valu-Pome’e, who previously held a practising certificate with the New Zealand Law Society, continued to provide immigration advice after it expired.

"People giving New Zealand immigration advice must be licensed by the Immigration Advisers Authority or be exempt. We have no tolerance for those who act outside the law," says Ms Albiston.

"This case serves a further reminder to people in our Pacific communities to check that their immigration adviser is licensed or exempt."

Mrs Valu-Pome’e pleaded guilty to three charges of providing immigration advice without a licence or exempt status while knowing she was required to be licensed; three charges of advertising herself as legally able to provide immigration advice; and four charges of receiving fees for providing immigration advice.

In addition to these charges, Mrs Valu-Pome’e also pleaded guilty to two charges of dishonestly using a document, one charge of using a forged document, and a representative charge for multiple instances of using forged documents under the Crimes Act 1961.

"The IAA was set up to promote the interests of people receiving New Zealand immigration advice and looks into all complaints," adds Ms Albiston.

"Anyone can talk to the IAA about their experience without their immigration status being affected."

Mrs. Valu-Pome’e will appear in the Waitakere District Court on 22 November 2017 for sentencing.

More information on the IAA can be found at www.iaa.govt.nz.