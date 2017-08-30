Rural connectivity reassures primary sector of its value to NZ

Wednesday, 30 August, 2017 - 16:23

Significant increased investment in rural broadband and internet connectivity announced today gives reassurance to New Zealand’s primary sector that this country wants to continue to invest in its number one export earner.

"A $325m new investment in rural connectivity is impressive, and certainly needed," Federated Farmers National Vice-President and telecommunications spokesperson Andrew Hoggard says.

Today’s announcement of additional funding for the Rural Broadband Initiative (RBI2) and Mobile Black Spot Fund (MBSF) supports the hard work Federated Farmers have done to reinforce the need for greater connectivity in rural communities.

"In the last seven years, we’ve seen investment and commitments to rural connectivity from the government and industry combined grow to over $650 million.

"This new investment is an opportunity akin to the reforms of the 1980s; it is a step change for farm business, this time emerging from opportunity rather than desperation," Andrew says.

Feds believes sustainable farm businesses must embrace opportunities from new technologies to deliver higher value products to customers overseas, to meet the environmental standards set by their communities and to attract and retain key staff.

Better connectivity also allows for diversification into other businesses and pursuits, whether tourism, professional services or the creative industries.

"This investment provides certainty to rural businesses and farms, many can look forward to better and fast services in the not too distant future.

"We will be looking to work with the successful bidders and our members to get the roll-out happening better, faster and further."