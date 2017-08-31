Ngati Whatua Orakei support moving Port of Auckland

Thursday, 31 August, 2017 - 11:08

Following New Zealand First’s policy announcement this morning about the relocation of the Ports of Auckland to Northport, Central Auckland iwi NgÄti WhÄtua ÅrÄkei have reiterated their support for moving the Port of Auckland.

"Ultimately, like most Aucklanders, we believe the port is incompatible with a well- functioning and attractive CBD on one of the most stunning harbour settings anywhere in the world. New Zealand First’s proposal to completely move all Auckland Port cargo to Northport within 10 years would be great for Auckland and Northland," says NgÄti WhÄtua ÅrÄkei spokesperson Ngarimu Blair.

New Zealand First leader Winston Peters says that the port move would lead an economic renaissance in the north. "Our Te Tai Tokerau relations will relish such a move north and rightly so," says Blair.

Blair says NgÄti WhÄtua is well positioned to invest in moving and replacing the Auckland Port and has had initial discussions with potential partners such as Waikato-Tainui since Mayor Phil Goff first floated the idea of selling Auckland port in May this year. "This is the kind of investment that Iwi can not only participate in but lead as we have a clear and vested interest only in Aotearoa and our communities. We are prepared to lead such discussions and will wait for the outcome of the election to progress those further," says Blair.

Previous options floated for moving the port included moving it to the Manukau Harbour and Firth of Thames over a 50-year period. "That is a long time and history shows the Ports of Auckland only moves on anything if it’s pushed, just as it took public pressure to prevent recent reclamation plans," says Blair.

Blair also reiterated NgÄti WhÄtua ÅrÄkei remains steadfast that whatever the outcome there should be no further extension out into the Waitemata and is bemused at the Council‘s current proposal to extend Captain Cook wharf.