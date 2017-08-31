NZME accelerates plans for digital growth

Thursday, 31 August, 2017 - 11:45

NZME has created a new Digital business unit, bringing together its digital capabilities under one umbrella to accelerate its digital programmes to grow audiences and revenue.

Laura Maxwell has been appointed to the new role of Chief Digital Officer, moving from her role as Chief Commercial Officer, a change which reflects the importance of digital transformation for both NZME’s traditional media channels and their new business ventures.

The Digital business unit will include GrabOne and will bring together Digital teams from across the business including product, development, sales, operations, NZME Vision, iHeartRadio and the product verticals with a digital growth focus in the immediate term; real estate, motoring and employment.

Michael Boggs, NZME CEO says the changes allow the company to fast track their plans for digital innovation. "In addition to recent investments in Ratebroker, Restaurant Hub and the Chinese Herald JV, we have ambitious plans for our real estate, automotive and employment verticals, along with paid digital content. Having a dedicated digital team allows us to maintain and grow these channels, and with Laura at the helm I am confident we can continue to do great things in this space. Laura has been a driver of digital innovation and growth at NZME, is the Chair of New Zealand’s Interactive Advertising Bureau (IAB) and was recently recognised with a Foundation Award at the IAB NZ 2017 Awards."

Maxwell is thrilled to take on the new role and continue to develop opportunities in the digital space. "Expanding our digital footprint within our existing media channels and growing our new ventures, will allow us to connect with audiences in new ways. Digital businesses such as Ratebroker and Restaurant Hub are enabling us to reach new customers with smart, digital solutions to their everyday needs. The NZME breadth of digital touchpoints is creating more opportunities for our audiences to engage with us and our advertising clients to interact with our audiences. It’s an exciting time."

Boggs says, "We will continue to invest in our traditional channels and our investment in digital will make our core business more accessible to our audiences and advertisers. We have successfully integrated digital elements into traditional media platforms, including the closed loop investment in the NZME printing facility, Washington Post’s ARC content management system in the newsroom and the introduction of iHeartRadio to New Zealand, extending the reach of NZME shows beyond markets that have terrestrial frequencies."

Matt Headland, who was the head of the Agency Sales team, has become Acting Chief Commercial Officer. He has over 18 years’ experience in media, entertainment and advertising, and since joining NZME 12 months ago, has delivered strong results, returning agency sales revenue to growth in key areas of the business.

Further changes to the Executive team see Matthew Wilson appointed as Chief Operations Officer, after successfully managing the portfolio as Acting Chief Operations Officer since the start of this year and delivering world class results for NZME. He has over two decades of experience working across NZME’s newspaper brands, and was integral to the launch of the Weekend Herald brand and the Herald on Sunday newspaper in 2004. In 2013 he consolidated newspaper sales and distribution functions across the business, and 2015 saw him lead the development of NZME’s highly successful distribution services business.