Gallagher takes top NZ security award

Thursday, 31 August, 2017 - 12:55

The New Zealand security industry gathered together at The Museum of New Zealand Te Papa Tongarewa in Wellington on Friday 25 August for the annual New Zealand Security Association (NZSA) awards. The awards ceremony, which honours business excellence in the security industry, saw privately owned New Zealand technology company Gallagher win Innovative Product of the Year for its state-of-the-art mobile security solution, Gallagher Mobile Connect.

Mobile Connect has been receiving attention across the world as a highly innovative iPhone and Android app that allows building occupants, visitors, and contractors to unlock doors, gates, carparking facilities and more, using their mobile phone rather than an access (swipe) card. Gallagher is a global leader in developing mobile security products and is at the forefront of designing solutions to fit the rapidly changing technology landscape.

Sir William Gallagher, Chairman and CEO of the Gallagher Group, was at the NZSA Awards to receive the honour alongside some of the company’s research and development and product team members responsible for the development of Mobile Connect. "I’m truly thrilled to receive this award" said Sir William. "Our security business continues to lead technology development not just within New Zealand but on the global stage; it’s wonderful to be recognised for the innovation we deliver."