ANZ Business confidence: A solid platform

Thursday, 31 August, 2017 - 13:47

The votes are in and optimists continue to outnumber pessimists. Firms remain upbeat, according to the ANZ Business Outlook Survey.

A net 18% of businesses are optimistic about the year ahead. That’s down a smidgen from last month, but in seasonally adjusted terms business confidence actually lifted, from +27 to +30.

"Firms are campaigning on good growth for their own business, and are keen to hire and invest", said ANZ Chief Economist Cameron Bagrie.

"Activity, employment and investment expectations all remain at healthy levels and consistent with good GDP growth".

August highlights included:

- A net 38% of businesses expect better times ahead for their own business. This is a key measure that maps well to economic growth. Though down 2 points on August, it’s polling high; the long-run average is 28. Adjusting for seasonality, firms’ own activity expectations lifted from +45 to +46.

- A net 23% of firms are expecting to lift investment, which is unchanged on July.

- Employment intentions pulled back from +26 to +17. That’s the lowest reading in over a year, but still a good platform.

- Profit expectations lifted from +25 to +29. Investment coattails profitability.

- Export intentions eased from +33 to +27.

- Residential construction intentions popped from +11 to +36. Commercial construction intentions rose from +6 to +29.

- Firms’ pricing intentions waned from +28 to +21. Inflation expectations dipped from 2% to 1.9%.

- A net 23% of businesses expect it to be tougher to get credit.

- A net 40% of businesses still expect interest rates to rise, though that’s the lowest reading in nine months.

"Swing voters are few and far between. We’re seeing healthy readings for confidence, activity expectations, profitability, investment and employment across all sectors and regions. That’s a broad-based economic expansion in operation.

"Our confidence composite indicator is pointing to annual GDP growth in excess of 4%. However, the difficulty in finding skilled labour and sub-par productivity growth puts that out of reach in practice. Employment intentions dropped a sharp 9 points to the lowest level in a year, which may be linked to difficulty finding suitable candidates. Real GDP growth around 3% is far more feasible."