Mt Messenger bypass critical for Taranaki - RTF

Thursday, 31 August, 2017 - 15:14

The Government’s announcement to proceed with Option C for the Mt Messenger Bypass has the full support of the road transport sector, according to Road Transport Forum Chief Executive Ken Shirley and Road Transport Association NZ Area Executive Tom Cloke.

"Option C, while not initially the industry’s preferred option, has now been accepted as the best and most reliable option," says Shirley.

"The new route provides security and resilience as well as more gentle topography than the other options. Importantly it also includes an enlarged tunnel to accommodate over-dimension vehicles," says Cloke

"This is an absolutely critical project for the region and is the biggest ever roading investment in Taranaki," says Cloke. "It also links nicely with the Awakino upgrade."

"NZTA have worked very hard to engage with and listen to the concerns of stakeholders throughout this process and have accommodated modifications and suggestions put forward by the industry."