Gallagher Bassett New Zealand acquisition finalised

Thursday, 31 August, 2017 - 18:34

Gallagher Bassett (GB) New Zealand has completed its acquisition of general insurance third party claims administrator, Symetri Ltd, including induction of all 90 Symetri staff.

GB’s Managing Director, New Zealand, Craig Furness, said the acquisition has strengthened GB’s offer to the New Zealand general insurance market by combining with Symetri’s systems and capability.

"We see this as a great opportunity as both businesses take pride in providing quality claims solutions, and believe that the customer experience must be exceptional and have an authentic company culture" said Craig.

In conjunction with the acquisition, former Symetri CEO, Katherine Woollard, has been appointed GB’s National Operations Manager General Insurance, New Zealand.

Symetri provides assessing, project management and claims management services throughout New Zealand and with their proven systems in property, motor and marine claims and loss adjusting we look forward to our new capabilities.

With the integration process fully underway, the combined team continues to focus on delivering great results for clients.

Gallagher Bassett, Australasia’s largest and longest-running third-party claims administrator, sets the benchmark for quality, customer service and systems in the outsourced claim sector.