Simplicity KiwiSaver celebrates 1st year 800% over target

Friday, 1 September, 2017 - 06:45

Simplicity KiwiSaver Scheme celebrates it’s first birthday today, well ahead of forecasts.

"It’s been a spectacular first year’ said Managing Director Sam Stubbs. "A year ago we expected by now to have 2,400 members, with $27m saved. We now have 7,939 members with $222m saved across all our funds, and we’re growing quickly," he said.

"Most importantly, we're already saving members over $40,000 a week in fees, and donating almost $2,000 a week to charity," said Mr Stubbs.

Simplicity donates 15% of its management fees to charity.

"There have been some really big milestones in our first year. We launched our investment funds, with fees 70-80% cheaper than the competitor average," he said. "We also removed all investments in companies making nuclear weapons, land mines, cluster munitions and tobacco," he said.

"And we launched a long term campaign to get full diversity in the governance and management of NZ’s top 50 listed companies," he said.

Mr Stubbs said Simplicity’s next year promised to be as eventful as the first.

"We’re still only 1/2 of 1% of the KiwiSaver market. There is huge upside," he said. "Competitors are charging very high fees across a wide range of financial products, and it’s our mission, as a non-profit, to give Kiwis a better deal," he said. Simplicity is celebrating turning one by helping those who struggle to make it to their first birthday, and giving $10,000 to the Neonatal Trust from the Simplicity Charitable Trust.