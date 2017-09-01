Farm sector welcomes TPP resuscitation talks

Friday, 1 September, 2017 - 09:38

The National Farmers’ Federation (NFF) of Australia and Federated Farmers of New Zealand say moves to bring into force the bulk of the Trans Pacific Partnership (TPP) is good news for both Australian and New Zealand farm exports.

In Sydney this week, officials from Australia and New Zealand concluded three days of talks with chief negotiators from the other nine TPP countries.

The aim of the talks was to push forward on the development of a ‘regional trade pact’ following the United States’ withdrawal from negotiations earlier this year.

NFF President Fiona Simson said provisions negotiated under the original TPP represented significant opportunity for Australian and New Zealand farm exports.

"Farmers including those producing red meat, grains, sugar, dairy products, rice, fruit and vegetables stand to benefit from increased access to, in particular, Canada, Japan, Mexico, Peru and Vietnam."

Federated Farmers President Katie Milne added that along with improved access, TPP would establish a level playing field that would be the foundation for future trade growth in the Asia Pacific region.

Ms Simson and Ms Milne congratulated the Australian Trade Minister Hon Steve Ciobo MP and the New Zealand Trade Minister Hon Todd McClay for their commitment to keeping the progress achieved through the TPP negotiations, alive.

"NFF and Federated Farmers have consistently supported the TPP and we thank Ministers Ciobo and McClay for their strong advocacy, despite the challenges."

Ms Simson said almost three-quarters of Australia’s $60 billion per annum agricultural production was exported as was more than ninety percent of New Zealand annual production.

"Growing access to new and existing markets is key to increasing the value of Australian and New Zealand agricultural exports and to enhancing the profitability of farmers on both sides on the Tasman," Ms Simson said.