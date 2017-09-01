Mobil launches new driver rewards programme, 'Mobil Smiles'

Friday, 1 September, 2017 - 09:38

Mobil Oil New Zealand is pleased to announce the launch of its new customer rewards programme, Mobil SmilesTM Driver Rewards.

The free programme, which is exclusive to Mobil, rewards loyal customers for purchasing fuel at Mobil, by giving them discounts, as well as points that can be redeemed for purchases both in- store and at Pay at Pump.

Members of Mobil Smiles Driver Rewards will earn one point per litre of 91 RON and diesel fuel purchased, and 1.5 points per litre for premium fuels (95 RON and 98 RON), by swiping their Smiles card at the point of purchase (in store or Pay at Pump). There is no minimum fuel purchase to earn points.

In addition to the Mobil Smiles instant discount, registered members’ points can be redeemed on both fuel purchases and in-store purchases, and can also be earned or redeemed at Pay at Pump. Mobil Smiles members will also qualify for special offers and discounts.

Andrew McNaught, Mobil Oil New Zealand Limited, Lead Country Manager, says that Mobil Smiles has been through a vigorous development process that included in-depth research about what customers really want from a rewards programme.

"User experience has always been a priority for us. Our ultimate objective is to make the fuelling experience as pleasing as possible for our customers.

"We set out to develop a programme that was immediately relevant to our customers, so we spent a great deal of time listening to them. They told us that the Mobil Smiles Driver Rewards programme needed to be convenient, relevant and achievable," said Mr McNaught.

Mr McNaught says he is immensely proud of the level of detail that has gone into creating Mobil Smiles Driver Rewards, and anticipates a high level of interest in the programme.

"While there are a number of rewards schemes already in the market, Mobil Smiles provides a strong point of difference, and we’re excited to be able to offer this programme to our loyal customers," he said.

Mobil Smiles Driver Rewards cards are available for free at participating Mobil service stations, and registration can be completed either on tablets located in store, or online at www.mobilsmiles.co.nz. For full terms and conditions please refer to www.mobilsmiles.co.nz.