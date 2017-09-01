Canterbury economy continues strong performance

Friday, 1 September, 2017 - 10:09

The recovering visitor sector, alongside strong performance from the service and manufacturing sectors continues to drive economic and labour market growth in Canterbury.

ChristchurchNZ has released the Christchurch and Canterbury Quarterly Economic Report for June 2017 . The report shows despite easing of rebuild activity the economy continues to perform well, providing the region with a strong, stable economy and good employment opportunities.

ChristchurchNZ Chief Executive Tom Hooper said the positive indicators are in-part a reflection of how local businesses have leveraged the opportunities provided by the last seven years of increased spending and economic activity.

"Christchurch has a growing reputation as one of the smartest and easiest places to do businesses. Our size, combined with international air and sea ports, a well-connected business community, a wealth of smart, agile startups alongside world-class education institutes means the city has a perfect mix of talent, space and skills in which to start or relocate a business.

"Each quarter we are seeing a strengthening of the underlying economy - sectors including high-tech manufacturing, agriculture, technology, retail and hospitality are attracting talent, growing and contributing to the stabilising growth rate.

"This quarter we’ve also seen a recovery from the visitor sector following the subdued Autumn season, with an increase in guest nights as well as capacity and occupancy rates, compared to the same time last year," he said.

The report provides an overview of the key economic indicators for Christchurch and Canterbury, including:

The value of economic output in Canterbury reached $28.4 billion in the year to March 2017, representing 12.6 percent of New Zealand GDP.

Building activity remains at a very high level, led by commercial construction.

Christchurch residential rent prices continue to ease, mean weekly rents were down 4.5 percent to $364 compared to June 2016, compared to a 4.9 percent increase nationally.

Both manufacturing and services sectors continue to expand, continuing their positive trend since 2013.

The labour market continues to remain tight, with unemployment sitting at 3.8 percent for Canterbury, compared to 4.6 percent for New Zealand and the labour force participation rate at 71.0 percent for Canterbury, compared to 69.8 percent for New Zealand.

Migration, a key enabler of growth for the city, remains at a high level with 2,551 arrivals into Canterbury during the quarter, with a net gain of 949 people.

Over the last year international and domestic guest nights grew by 6.1 percent, reaching 164,000 in June 2017.

View the full report to read more: http://www.cdc.org.nz/wp-content/uploads/2017/09/2017-Q2-Economic-Report.pdf

The post Canterbury economy continues strong performance appeared first on Canterbury Development Corporation.