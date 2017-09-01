Hauraki Coromandel Business Awards finalists announced

Friday, 1 September, 2017 - 10:33

A huge congratulations to the finalists for the 2017 Hauraki Coromandel Business Awards:

- Manufacturing and Trade: AE Electrical, Pohutukawa Frames, Tairua Butchery.

- Community: Coromandel Independent Living Trust, Paeroa Community Support Trust, Valley Education.

- Retail: Medi Spa Pamper Me, Stink Bros, Tairua Butchery.

- Tourism and Hospitality: Falls Retreat, Hot Water Beach Top10, The Lost Spring.

- Emerging Business: Pedlars Motel, Stink Brothers, Trinity Network.

- Innovation: Agrisea, Medi Spa Pamper Me, Valley Education.

- Excellence In Sustainability: Agrisea, Seagull Centre.

- Rural Primary: Agrisea.

The People’s Choice Nominees have already been announced: Carson's Bookshop, Coromandel Adventures, Flowers on Pollen, Hahei Holiday Resort, Hello Friday, Lifestyle Yachts, MAKAWE Hair Salon, Make Your Day Events, Milly's Educare, Paeroa and Waihi Laundromats, Pamper Me, Seagull Centre, Tairua Butchery, The Green Grocer, The Lost Spring, Trove Pauanui, and Waiomu Beach Cafe.

The winner will be decided by a public vote, which is underway now until September 20. Biographies of the nominees are on the awards’ website here where you can vote for your favourite.

"Successful businesses mean successful communities," says Committee spokesperson Kate Rigg, of MediaWorks Coromandel.

"These awards allow local businesses to tell their stories and to celebrate their successes," she says.

All the results will be announced at a gala awards evening at The Grand Mercure Puka Park Resort in Pauanui on Thursday, September 28. Tickets are available here and all the latest news and developments are on their Facebook page.