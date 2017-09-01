Air New Zealand says "Kia Ora" to new-look inflight magazine

Friday, 1 September, 2017 - 11:20

Customers travelling on Air New Zealand’s domestic flights from today can look forward to enjoying a revamped version of its popular inflight magazine Kia Ora.

The new-look Kia Ora features a fresh new design and new monthly features such as ‘My Place’ where prominent Kiwis will lift the lid on their hometown’s best experiences and a new ‘Business’ section featuring enterprising local businesses and Kiwi innovators. It will also give readers more of a behind the scenes perspective on Air New Zealand’s own operation with monthly ‘Insider’ and ‘Day in the life’ sections.

Air New Zealand General Manager of Global Brand and Content Marketing Jodi Williams says the launch of the latest issue is the culmination of many months of hard work by the Air New Zealand team, Bauer Media and design partner Designworks inspired by customer feedback.

"Readers told us they wanted a wide range of story topics, not just travel stories, which led us to develop the great range of new content we’re launching today. We’re confident our readers are going to enjoy the fresh approach."

Air New Zealand will look to expand Kia Ora magazine into its digital channels later this year.