Sistema joins Secure Export Scheme

Friday, 1 September, 2017 - 11:42

Customs and Sistema Plastics have signed a partnership under the NZ Customs Secure Export Scheme (SES), endorsing the exporter’s supply chain security standards.

Customs and Sistema executives met at the Sistema head office in Auckland to seal the deal with an official Certificate of Partnership.

Customs Acting Comptroller Christine Stevenson says New Zealand’s SES gives members greater certainty at international borders and ensures minimal delay. "We recognise the importance of supporting international trade. Sistema is one of the country’s most successful manufacturing businesses, and now exports to more than 80 countries around the world. The Sistema range is well known internationally and it is very pleasing to welcome them on board with this partnership," says Ms Stevenson.

Sistema Plastics CEO Drew Muirhead says "Joining the partnership will bring great efficiencies and allow us to continue streamlining our supply to our customers globally. We are delighted to be part of SES and thrilled to be working alongside Customs and the other great New Zealand companies which are also part of it."

Exporters that are approved for the SES provide Customs with risk management plans that assure their goods are packed and transported securely to the place of shipment without interference. Customs currently has agreements with the United States, China, Australia, Japan and Korea and SES is recognised by those countries. It means exports by local SES members receive the benefit from the knowledge their products will be considered secure at those borders.

The SES is voluntary and open to exporters wish to apply. For more information, see Secure Export Scheme.