Loyalty NZ signs key partnership to mark milestone birthday

Friday, 1 September, 2017 - 12:51

Loyalty New Zealand marked its 21st birthday today by announcing a strategic partnership with the Marketing Association which will further cement its position as New Zealand’s leading loyalty and data analytics company.

Loyalty NZ, the company that manages the Fly Buys programme, announced that it has signed on as a Principal Business Partner of the Marketing Association (MA) through to the end of December 2018, at a champagne breakfast for clients and strategic suppliers in Auckland this morning.

Already New Zealand’s leader in direct marketing and data analysis, the partnership with the MA will enable Loyalty NZ to further inspire business success through a connected marketing community, as well as provide hosting and learning and development opportunities for Loyalty NZ staff.

Tony Mitchell, CEO of the Marketing Association, says "We are delighted to welcome Loyalty New Zealand as a Principal Business Partner of the Marketing Association".

"They’ve championed customer loyalty for 21 years in New Zealand, and their expertise in digital transformation and customer experience innovation, make them an exciting and valued partner for the MA and all our members".

Dave Mansfield, Loyalty NZ Acting CEO, says the relationship is a natural fit for Loyalty NZ, which brings together data analytics and specialist marketing skills across multiple media to major New Zealand brands, including Loyalty NZ’s shareholders: Foodstuffs, Z Energy, BNZ and IAG.

The new relationship coincides with an exciting time for the company as it heads into a period of growth for the Fly Buys and Lab360 analytics brands.

"Loyalty NZ has invested heavily in new technologies and data products to deliver what our clients want; knowledge and understanding of consumer spending behaviours, and permission and ability to communicate with existing and potential customers".

"Further to this, we have 21 years of longitudinal, behavioural customer data to help inform marketing and wider business decisions, which is now being utilised in everything from designing new brands to making long term capital investment decisions."

Loyalty NZ also introduced new CEO Lizzy Ryley at today’s breakfast. Ms Ryley will officially start at Loyalty NZ on 25 September.