More strategic approach to infrastructure

Saturday, 2 September, 2017 - 15:33

A new Infrastructure Commission raises hopes of a more strategic approach to New Zealand infrastructure, says BusinessNZ.

Chief Executive Kirk Hope says the new body would be more politically durable if it was independent of the government of the day.

"It should also be independent of a single government department, and be made up of more than just a merger of the infrastructure and PPP units of Treasury."

The governance of the new body would matter to business and BusinessNZ offered to work with Government and other stakeholders to flesh out details, he said.

"It should start with a long-term view of infrastructure needs set against a range of scenarios depending on New Zealand’s likely growth prospects.

"Business would like to see more growth-enhancing infrastructure built using investment by private sector partners, recouped through usage, to reduce the funding burden on taxpayers," Mr Hope said.