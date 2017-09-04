Entries open in 3rd annual InfoSec Awards

Monday, 4 September, 2017 - 07:19

The Board of iSANZ (Information Security Awards New Zealand) is pleased to announce that entries in the 2017 iSANZ Awards have opened.

Now in their third year, the iSANZ Awards honour individuals and organisations in five different categories for contributions to New Zealand’s world-class information security (InfoSec) industry.

Entries close on Monday, 2 October 2017. Entry information, including category descriptions, judging criteria, entry rules and entry form can be found at www.isanz.org.nz.

The 2017 iSANZ Award categories are:

Best International Superstar - open to individuals who have achieved significant results in the development or promotion of security work that has had a high international profile.

Best Security Project / Initiative - open to companies or organisations who have successfully deployed and implemented an InfoSec project or initiative; Or who have successfully initiated best InfoSec practices.

Best Security Awareness Campaign - open to companies or organisations who have successfully deployed and implemented a formal security awareness program covering outreach, education and assistance in order to raise awareness of InfoSec nationally.

Best Security Company of the Year - open to security companies with superior security products, services or solutions that help customers tackle today’s most pressing InfoSec challenges.

Up-and-coming Cybersecurity Star - open to all individuals who are a newcomer to the world of Cyber/ InfoSec in NZ, and have made a positive and impressive impact to our community for an ‘apprentice’.

Each year the iSANZ Awards also honour a person, event or company that has made a significant contribution to the wider InfoSec community in a special nominated Hall of Fame Award. Anybody can make a nomination for the Hall of Fame Award.

iSANZ Chair Kendra Ross says New Zealand has a deep pool of information security talent working hard behind the scenes to protect and defend networks against malicious attacks.

"In a year which has seen a number of high profile attacks such as WannaCry and Petya, the iSANZ Awards recognise the innovators, pioneers and leaders in what has now become a critical industry for New Zealand," she says.

"We encourage all New Zealanders or New Zealand-based individuals and organisations involved in the information security space to visit isanz.org.nz and enter the Awards."

The iSANZ Awards is proudly sponsored and supported by a number of leaders in the information security market, including Check Point, Context, Microfocus, Datacom, Sailpoint, Arbor and Aura.

Winners in the 2017 iSANZ Awards will be announced at a gala dinner to be held at Te Papa Museum, Wellington on the evening of Tuesday, 21 November 2017.