New requirements for outdoor dining and outdoor shop displays

Monday, 4 September, 2017 - 10:18

Businesses using a footpath or other public space for dining, or to display goods, now need to apply for a licence.

Cafes and restaurants with outdoor seating in public spaces have already been required to have a licence for alfresco dining. These existing licences were valid until 1 September, but now a new licence will need to be applied for. Shops displaying goods on a footpath, for example, will also need to have a licence.

The application fee is $100 plus a $40 per square metre lease fee for display space. If you apply for a licence in 2017, the lease fee will be waived for the first year.

Our compliance team has been going around talking to businesses to answer any questions about the changes. They will also have application forms to help with getting the process started and a flyer with answers to frequently asked questions.

You can also send your queries to customer.services@tcdc.govt.nz with the subject "outdoor dining and outdoor display".

The changes fall under the Activities in Public Places Bylaw 2017, which went out for public consultation and was adopted by our Council earlier this year.

The bylaw is aimed at ensuring all public spaces, including footpaths, are safe and accessible to everyone.

www.tcdc.govt.nz/licences