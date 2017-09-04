Telecommunications industry veteran joins 2degrees Board

Monday, 4 September, 2017 - 10:54

Telecommunications industry veteran Mark Ratcliffe has joined the 2degrees board.

Until earlier this year, Mark was Chief Executive and Managing Director of Chorus, New Zealand’s largest fixed telecommunications infrastructure company.

Mark has more than 25 years telecommunications industry experience, with leadership roles including Chief Operating Officer Technology and Wholesale, and Chief Information Officer at Telecom New Zealand.

Mark has been appointed by Tesbrit B.V, which holds a 27% interest in 2degrees.

Tesbrit B.V Director Peter Schmid says Mark will bring a wealth of fixed line and local industry expertise to the 2degrees board, complementing the broad international mobile and business experience of current directors.

"2degrees has fantastic mobile and fixed networks. Mark’s extensive leadership experience in a full-service telecommunications operator, and more recently in driving broadband uptake via new fibre networks, will be of great value as 2degrees continues to grow," says Mr Schmid.

Mark is also a Director of Housing New Zealand, First Gas and has held governance roles with the New Zealand Initiative, the country’s leading think-tank, and industry body the Telecommunications Carriers Forum. Prior to telecommunications, Mark worked in senior accounting, IT, project management and consulting roles in New Zealand and England.

Mr Schmid also acknowledged the value of Mike Ah Koy’s contribution. Mr Ah Koy had been a 2degrees board member since 2015 and passed away in June.