Campaign launched to address urgent engineering skills shortage

Monday, 4 September, 2017 - 10:57

Thirty engineering apprenticeship vacancies need to be filled to meet immediate demand and there will be another 40 to be filled shortly, says Apprentice Training New Zealand (ATNZ), the country’s largest employer of mechanical engineering apprentices.

ATNZ is launching a nationwide campaign to recruit engineering apprentices for businesses across New Zealand.

"There is real demand for quality candidates for quality roles," says ATNZ general manager Toni Christie.

Jobs with a weekly pay packet and a training programme to gain an internationally recognised qualification are currently available in all areas of mechanical engineering: general engineering, machining, fitting, fabrication, maintenance engineering, refrigeration and air conditioning, mechanical building services, dairy systems, metal casting, toolmaking, and lock-smithing.

"There are genuine opportunities for apprenticeships that pay from day one," Christie says. "For jobseekers looking for a career in the engineering sector, it’s an excellent way to gain experience and a qualification without accruing student debt."

ATNZ apprentice Ben Norton says: "ATNZ placed me with an incredible company that has provided me with great opportunities and experiences, like going overseas for a month on a product install. Other than buying some tools I haven't spent a cent on my apprenticeship. I believe doing an apprenticeship is the debt-free start to an amazing career."

Christie says ideal candidates will be aged 17 or over, have a full or restricted driver’s licence, have attended secondary school for three or four years, gained NCEA Level 2 in maths and English, and be a New Zealand citizen.

Candidates can apply for specific vacancies listed on the ATNZ website, or fill out a general engineering apprenticeship application form.

For more information visit www.atnz.org.nz.