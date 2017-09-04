Export vital for New Zealand’s prosperity - EMA

Monday, 4 September, 2017 - 11:17

Support for TPP11 and the wider trade agenda by the incoming government is crucial for New Zealand now and in the future, says the EMA.

The need to speed up the growth of exporting was one of the key recommendations in the EMA 2017 Election Manifesto.

"As a nation we rely heaving on trade for jobs and growth. With a population the size of ours, we need a vibrant exporting sector for New Zealand’s prosperity, says Kim Campbell, CEO, EMA.

"Which is why it’s vital whoever is in government in the next term ensures our trade agenda progresses and remains on track.

"We, along with our sister organisation Export New Zealand, support the current push to have 90 per cent of exports covered by free trade agreements, along push with all efforts to bring TPP11 over the line.

"It’s important our exporters have clarity on market access, tariffs and intellectual property with our trading partners.

"For instance, we need to have a trade agreement with Japan - which TPP11 delivers. If we don’t we will be left behind," says Mr Campbell.

The EMA also encourages the rapid resolution of a free trade deal with the European Union, the pursuit of a similar agreement with the United Kingdom as it exits the EU and welcomes and steps to speed up the finalising of the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership among the 16 Asia-Pacific economies involved.