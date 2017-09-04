Opotiki ANZ bank branch on the market

Monday, 4 September, 2017 - 12:05

The land and building housing the ANZ Bank branch in the bay of Plenty township of Opotiki have been placed on the market for sale.

The premises at 108 Church Street in the centre of the town’s business district features a 330 square metre building sitting on 413 square metres of freehold land, with an A-grade rating under the National Building Standards.

The bank branch is currently on a one year lease paying $46,685 + GST per annum running through to the middle of next year, with five further one-year rights of renewal. ANZ Bank has been a tenant at the site since the premises was constructed in 1985.

The property is being marketed for sale at auction on September 13 through Bayleys Tauranga. Salesperson Brendon Bradley said the open-plan retail banking branch included a mezzanine level with staff amenities and a records storage area.

Mr Bradley said that adjacent to the building was a walkway leading to a large public car park at the rear of the premises.

"This is an entry-level and affordable commercial opportunity," Mr Bradley said.

The ANZ group of companies encompasses some of New Zealand's best known financial brands - including ANZ, OnePath, ANZ Investments, UDC Finance, Bonus Bonds and ANZ Securities. ANZ is currently one of New Zealand's largest companies based on profit and assets - with the company employing around 9,000 people throughout New Zealand.

Some 8,500 people live in the Opotiki district. Just under half of the resident population lives in the Opotiki township - with the remainder living in smaller outlying communities. There are 20 marae in the district, which are a focal point for local communities, along with a number of strong farming, lifestyle and coastal settlements.

The Opotiki district’s economy is driven primarily by agriculture - with more than 400 farms, while the majority of horticultural land is planted in kiwifruit, with plans for further development within this industry.