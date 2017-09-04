Wellington’s Kineo APAC wins top eLearning company in APAC

Monday, 4 September, 2017 - 12:55

Wellington-based learning technology company, Kineo APAC, has been named the best eLearning company in Asia Pacific at the 2017 LearnX Impact Awards.

In its tenth year, the LearnX Impact Awards aims to identify and celebrate exceptional accomplishments of individuals and organisations in learning and development. It focuses on the impact of talent development and supporting technologies - areas which Kineo are delighted to be recognised for excellence.

This year, Kineo and its clients won five awards in the form of three platinum and two golds. For two years running, LearnX has chosen Kineo the best eLearning development company in the region. The platinum awards were:

-Platinum: Best Learning Management Solution awarded to Kineo and Vodafone Hutchinson Australia for its enterprise learning management system

-Platinum: Best Free ELearning Resource awarded to Kineo and the Australian Sport Anti-Doping Authority (ASADA) for its online training programme Ethical Decision Making in Sport

-Platinum: Best ELearning Development Company with a focus on Kineo’s work with ASADA

ASADA’s Education Manager, Chris Hume, commented:

"We are pleased to see that the course has been recognised as an outstanding eLearning resource by LearnX. The Ethical Decision Making course was a product of collaboration between Kineo, the National Integrity of Sport Unit and ourselves, and it’s exceeded our expectations in demonstrating that decision making in sport isn’t just black and white."

Nolen Smith, Managing Director of Kineo APAC, commented:

"I'm continually humbled by the dedication, capability and creativity of the team. I'm very pleased that they have, once again, been recognised for the extra effort they put in to deliver superior products for our clients."

And it didn’t just stop there, Kineo APAC also took home two gold awards:

-Gold: Best Game Design awarded to Kineo and the Health Promotion Agency for the ServeWise learning module; and,

- Gold: Best Behaviour Change Project awarded to Kineo and Inland Revenue for the project: The Rooms - Information Management to help ensure compliance with the Public Record Act 2005.

The awards will be presented at this year’s LearnX Impact summit on Wednesday, 6th of September in Sydney.